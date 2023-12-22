BTS' Jimin, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and more; HYBE's Training and Development team lists exceptional trainees

The Training and Development team at HYBE recently unveiled their operational insights and trainee culture through a series called HYBE T&D Stories on their YouTube channel. Within these informative videos, they highlighted notable idols like BTS' Jimin, TXT's Yeonjun, ENHYPEN's Niki and Sunghoon, and LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, acknowledging their outstanding efforts during their trainee days.

About HYBE's T&D Stories

On December 19, IST HYBE Labels released a 5 part series titled HYBE's T&D Stories on their YouTube handle. While the multi-label K-pop corporation has established itself as one of the industry giants, at par with the Big 3 (SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and YG Entertainment), it is also known to keep translucency between the idols and their fans.

Home to some of K-pop's most prominent names like BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, TXT, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, HYBE took an opportunity to share some insights with fans beyond music and stardom.

Within the multifaceted operations of HYBE and its affiliated labels like BIGHIT MUSIC, Pledis Entertainment, Source Music, ADOR, and others, certain systematic approaches operate under a unified umbrella. The trainee development process stands as a prime example.

HYBE's Training and Development team focuses on diverse music exposure for new talents inspired by BTS leader RM. During BTS's training days, RM curated varied playlists, a practice acknowledged in BTS's memoir. Head of T&D, Shin Seon Jeong, noted TXT's growth due to this approach, integrating it into HYBE's system. LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae similarly emphasized genre identification in training. TXT members Soobin and Taehyun praised this method for broadening their musical understanding, highlighting its role in fostering emotional connections to music, which is crucial for budding musicians. RM's innovation shapes HYBE's artist development, fostering authenticity and musical exploration.

HYBE's most exceptional trainees

Further detailing the trainee culture, HYBE's training and development team members also took the opportunity to mention some of their idols who stood out exceptionally ever since their trainee days.

1. BTS' Jimin

Jimin stood out significantly during BTS's training days due to his relentless self-discipline. His commitment often appeared stern, even to the training team, showcasing his uncompromising dedication. Despite his background in dance, Jimin underwent substantial changes to adapt his style to the dynamic movements demanded in K-pop. His astonishing progress during monthly evaluations astonished the staff, highlighting his remarkable growth.

The impact of Jimin's trainee journey extended beyond his development. In a HYBE video, RM emphasized the pivotal role Director Shin Seon Jeong played. RM deemed her advocacy for Jimin's debut with BTS crucial, as he acknowledged that without her support, it could have led to a potential setback for the group.

2. TXT' Yeonjun

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun emerged as an early standout choice due to his innate talent, often described as being inherently gifted. His abilities were recognized as exceptional from the start, earning him the label of a "legendary" trainee within the company.

3. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon and Niki

Speaking of BE:LIFT Lab’s ENHYPEN, members from HYBE’s T&D team couldn’t help but laud the septet’s maknae, Niki aka Nishimura Riki, a Japanese member of the team, for showcasing unreal dancing skills since a very young age.

Meanwhile, they also talked about the struggles another ENHYPEN member, Sunghoon, had to face while switching from a figure skater to an idol. Elaborating on his difficulties, the team explained that Sunghoon had an athletic body, but it was stiff from a dancer’s point of view. So, for Sunghoon, it was a challenge to make his body flexible for idol choreographies, but gladly he overcame it.

4. LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin

Among female idols, Yunjin from LE SSERAFIM was notably highlighted by one of the staff members for her exceptional qualities. Her previous experience as a member of IZ*ONE equipped her with strong singing and dancing skills, setting her apart. Recognizing Yunjin's pre-existing talent and unwavering determination, the staff at HYBE tailored her lessons and training to enhance her existing abilities rather than starting from scratch. This adaptive approach focused on further refining and honing her skills, capitalizing on her inherent talents and drive to succeed.

