BTS' Jimin leads March Brand Reputation for individual boy group for 27 consecutive months

BTS’s Jimin topped the list for the 27th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,488,864 for March.
Is there even a time of the year when BTS member Jimin isn't breaking records? On March 20, The Korean Business Research Institute revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members and no prizes for guessing who ranked first! Of course, it was Jimin! Jimin ranked first, followed by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and SHINee's Minho took the third spot.

According to a report by Star News, The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members and BTS' Jimin topped the list for the 27th consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,488,864 for March. He extends his own record as the only idol in Korean history to rank number 1 for 27 consecutive months and 29 times overall! The keywords that ranked the highest for him in his keyword analysis are 'ARMY,' 'Filter,' and 'Grammy Award.' The related keywords that ranked the highest for him are,' grateful,' 'experience,' and 'surpass.' In the positive-negative analysis too Jimin got an amazing score of 83.24 percent positive reactions. Following the news, Jimin took over worldwide Twitter trends with keywords like 'Jimin', 'Jimin 27'.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who is all set to mark his much-awaited comeback with his group ASTRO, ranked second with a brand reputation index of 5,978,646. SHINee's Minho, who charmed everyone with his flaming red hair and bare-torso in Don't Call Me, took the third spot with a score of 4,963,529 for March. Jimin's fellow BTS members, Jungkook, V and Suga, took the fourth, fifth and sixth spot respectively. 

