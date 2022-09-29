BTS’ Jimin looks elegant in the new set of preview photos for awaited photo-folio

Jimin released the 'Special 8 Photo-Folio' mood sampler on the official social media handles on September 26th, and the concept film and preview images on the 27th and 28th. Jimin displayed the sophisticated styling of black and white with a sensual pose, exuding an unrivaled aura with his eyes wet with rain under soft lighting.

In this pictorial, Jimin used objects such as plaster statues and mannequins to create a colorful atmosphere, from strong charisma to complex and subtle appearance and freedom that is not bound by a frame. Jimin participated in the overall pictorial work from the planning stage to the concept, costume, and props, and under the title of 'ID: Chaos', it contains the immaturity of the chaos that is wandering in search of 'I'. In this pictorial depicting the inner self, the various personas drawn in various colors with four themes, crossing over black and white and color, are a notable point.