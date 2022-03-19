BTS’ Jimin maintains rank atop boy group member brand reputation rankings for March; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed March 2022’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members! An analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members, using big data collected from February 19, 2022, to March 19, 2022, was used to determine the rankings for this month.

After reclaiming rank 1 in February, BTS’ Jimin maintains his spot atop the list for the second month in a row, recording a brand reputation index of 5,143,223 points. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis include terms like ‘concert’, ‘ARMY’, and ‘Our Blues’.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s highest-ranking related terms include ‘perform’, ‘participate’, and ‘donate’. The BTS member’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.09 percent positive reactions, higher than his score in February, with 85.61 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel also maintains his rank at number 2 for the month of March, with a brand reputation index of 4,342,676 points. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, with a brand reputation index of 3,649,305 points, rises up to rank 3 for this month. 2PM’s Lee Junho follows at rank 4, with a brand reputation index of 3,296,824 points. Finally, SUPER JUNIOR’s Kim Heechul rounds out the top 5, with a brand reputation index of 3,062,327 points.

Check out the Top 10 for March, below:

BTS’ Jimin Wanna One’s Kang Daniel ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo 2PM’s Lee Junho SUPER JUNIOR’s Kim Heechul BTS’ V BTS’ Jungkook SUPER JUNIOR’s Choi Siwon SHINee’s Minho BTS’ Jin

