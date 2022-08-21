BTS’ Jimin maintains spot atop boy group member brand reputation rankings in August

Brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for the month of August 2022 have been revealed. Using big data collected from July 20, 2022, to August 20, 2022, an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members was used to determine the rankings for this month.

Making this his 43rd non-consecutive month ranking at number one, BTS’ Jimin maintains his spot atop the list in the month of August with a brand reputation index of 6,009,493. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals a score of 87.50 percent positive reactions, while his keyword analysis includes “release,” “collaborate,” and “compose” among his highest-ranking related terms.

Further, Jimin’s high-ranking phrases include “Bad Decisions,” “ARMY,” and “Jimin effect”. Jimin recently released the song ‘Bad Decisions’ along with his fellow BTS members Jin, V and Jungkook, as a collaboration with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo marks a 17.89 percent increase in his score from the previous month, rising to rank two with a brand reputation index of 4,934,171. Cha Eun Woo recently kicked off a solo fan meeting tour titled '2022 Just One 10 Minute [Starry Caravan]’ in July.

With a brand reputation index of 4,620,074, BTS’ Jungkook maintains his rank at number three for this month. His fellow BTS member V, meanwhile, rises to rank four with a brand reputation index of 4,338,392. Hwang Minhyun (NU’EST and Wanna One), rounds out the top five, recording a brand reputation index of 3,900,101.

Check out the Top 10 for for this month, below:

BTS’ Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’ Jungkook BTS’ V NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun BTS’ Jin WINNER’s Song Mino BIGBANG’s G-Dragon WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ resumes after hiatus; Returns to all-time high viewership ratings