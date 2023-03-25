BTS’ Jimin makes Hanteo history, becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million 1st day sales

BTS member Jimin has now officially made history on the very first day of his solo debut. Just yesterday, on March 24, Jimin released his first ever solo album ‘Face’. The release officially marked Jimin’s debut as a solo artist. The album’s release was one of the most-anticipated music releases this month. ‘Like Crazy’, the album’s title track has received an overwhelming response from the listeners. The track has managed to garner a whopping 11 million views within just 24 hours of its release. The album has six tracks that include Jimin’s superhit pre-release track ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’. The aforementioned song was released just last week and currently has an impressive stream count of 29 million.

Jimin’s album sales

To top his aforementioned accomplishments, Hanteo Charts has just revealed that the artist has successfully sold 1,021,532 copies on March 24 alone. This has made Jimin the first solo artist ever to sell a million copies on the day of release in Hanteo history. If Jimin were to be compared to even groups with respect to their respective first day sales, he would be at a solid 5 following K-pop groups like BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids. It looks like congratulations are in order for BTS member Jimin.

BTS members have recently been focusing on their respective solo activities. While Jin is currently catering to his military commitment, J-Hope has initiated the procedure for his enlistment. BTS’ rapper SUGA is currently focusing on his talk show ‘Suchwita’ and is all set to embark on his highly-anticipated world tour. Group leader RM has just released ‘Smoke Sprite’ in collaboration with Se So Neon’s So!YoON! BTS maknae Jungkook has been actively interacting with fans this year over live broadcasts.

BTS member Jimin has been following a similar trajectory and has clearly been busy making history this year. Earlier in the year, on January 13, Jimin released his collaborative single ‘Vibe’ with BIG BANG’s Taeyang. The song rewarded Jimin with his first solo entry on Billboard’s Hot 100. Jimin then concluded January by becoming the face of European multinational luxury fashion house Dior. Soon after the aforementioned, Jimin became the face of Tiffany & Co. Finally, his debut solo album was released on March 24, 2023.

