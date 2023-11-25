BTS' Jimin makes historic entry on Billboard 200, bags most 2023 year end chart entries for K-soloists

In a groundbreaking achievement, Jimin from BTS etched his name in history as the inaugural K-Soloist to secure a place on the prestigious Billboard 200. Additionally, his remarkable feat extended further as he claimed the top position among all K-Soloists, amassing the most entries on the 2023 Billboard Year-End Charts.

In March of this year, Jimin embarked on his highly anticipated solo journey, quickly soaring to unprecedented heights on global music charts, particularly in South Korea and the United States. His debut proved monumental, especially in the US, where he garnered substantial success on the renowned Billboard charts, a pivotal metric in the world's largest music market.

Jimin generated an astounding 13 entries on the Billboard year-end charts, setting a new record for the most entries by any Korean solo artist in a single year.

The milestone commenced with his album FACE, which claimed the #193 spot on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart, marking a historic moment as the sole album by a Korean soloist to grace this chart's history.

FACE continued its triumph, securing the highest ranking for a Korean soloist's album on the Billboard Year-End World Albums chart at #7. Notably, his lead single Like Crazy stormed the Billboard Year End Digital Song Sales chart, seizing the #5 position as the top-ranking song by a Korean soloist—a groundbreaking achievement in the chart's history. Additionally, Set Me Free Pt. 2 clinched #29 on the same chart.

Like Crazy furthered its impact, becoming the premier song by an Asian soloist and the first Korean solo track to breach the top 5 on this chart. The track's dominance extended globally, resonating on the Billboard Year-End Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, securing a prominent position among the year's significant K-pop hits.

Jimin's individual artistry shone brightly on the Billboard End Year Digital Song Sales Artists chart, claiming an impressive #6 position, marking his historical ascent as the highest-ranked Korean soloist on the chart's record. His exceptional performance extended to the Billboard Year-End World Albums Artists chart, where he secured a notable #7 spot, standing as the lone Korean solo artist to achieve this feat.

The Korean Business Research Institute's November Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings evaluated 1,720 idols from October 23 to November 23. BTS' Jimin dominated, achieving a remarkable brand reputation index of 6,267,302, a 134.15 percent surge since September. Keywords like Billboard, Like Crazy, and ARMY emphasized his substantial influence, with phrases like “record,” “spotlight,” and “release” also prominent. Impressively, his analysis reflected an overwhelming 91.39 percent positivity.

