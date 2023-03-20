BTS’ Jimin makes history on Spotify as Set Me Free Pt.2 obtains 4.8 million streams on first day

BTS Jimin's pre-released song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' set a historic debut record on Spotify and shone global popularity.

Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt.2' debuted at number 6 on the Spotify Global Daily Top Songs chart with a record of 6,788,988 streams (4.8 million filtered streams) as of the same day after its release at 1:00 pm on March 17. This is the highest record for a male solo song in the world in 2023, the highest record for a K-pop artist, and the highest debut record ever for a pure solo song, not a group or collaboration song.

In particular, on Spotify in the U.S., it recorded the most streaming of all Korean solo songs ever with 638,345 on the 17th without collaboration with famous foreign singers, and ranked 39th on the Daily Top Song Chart. In addition, 'Set Me Free Pt.2' ranked first on the Korean Spotify Daily Top Song Chart, broke the girl group chart that lasted for two months and climbed to the top spot, followed by a spot on the Spotify Daily Top Song Chart in 62 countries around the world. It entered and announced the return of the K-pop king. Not only that, he ranked 4th on Spotify Daily Top Artist in Korea and ranked 1st on the chart among K-pop male idols.

In addition, Jimin ranked 69th on Spotify's Daily Top Artists Global chart, and was named the artist who debuted with the highest rank among Korean solo singers. On the other hand, Jimin is shaking the global music market like this with only pre-released songs even though full-fledged domestic and international promotions have not yet been carried out, raising expectations for his first solo album 'Face', which is scheduled to be released on March 24th.

