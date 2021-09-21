BTS’ Jimin makes a meaningful donation to help children fight against polio

BTS’ Jimin once again took a step forward to help the underprivileged. According to the information revealed on September 21 by the International Rotary District 3590, Park Jimin donated over 100 million Won approximately 84,270 USD under his father’s name as a part of a campaign to eradicate polio ahead of the World Polio Day on October 24.

Rotary club is a non-profitable volunteer organisation to help establish gender equality, end violence and animal cruelty and help the underprivileged. The organisation is a community consisting of over 1.3 million people and over 35000 clubs globally.

Fans expressed how proud they are about Park Jimin’s philanthropic step, living up to his nickname of being an ‘angel’. This isn’t the first time a BTS member has taken a step forward to make the world a better place.

Last week it was announced that BTS’ leader RM also donated 85,000 USD to the Cultural Foundation of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in celebration of his birthday. It is not a surprise since fans already know about RM’s love for modern art and contemporary masterpieces.

Last month, it was also revealed that member J-Hope made a generous donation of around 84,000 USD to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation to aid underprivileged children amid the pandemic.

Recently, BTS made headlines as the boy group was appointed as the ‘Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generation and Culture’ by South Korea’s President Moon Jae In, followed by the septet’s heart-warming speech and positive performance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

