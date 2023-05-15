BTS’ Jimin makes new record as his album FACE charts 7 weeks on Artist 100, 6 weeks on Billboard 200

BTS’ Jimin’s latest solo album FACE continues to break records for him as he becomes the first 1st K-Pop soloist to chart for 7 consecutive weeks on Artist 100 and 6 consecutive weeks on Billboard 200- which his member RM had done as well with Indigo but it wasn’t consecutive 6 weeks. Previously, Jimin became the first K-Pop soloist to reach no.1 on Billboard Hot 100, showing his success as a solo artist.

Jimin’s achievements:

Jimin's ‘Like Crazy’ topped the Nigerian iTunes Top Song Chart on May 10 (Korean time), winning first place in a total of 117 countries and regions. This broke the previous record, which was the most number one among songs released in 2023, and Jimin's solo song 'Filter' (No. 1 in 117 countries), OST 'With You' (No. 1 in 119 countries) and In addition, he established a historical record as the first and only solo artist to have three No. 1 songs in more than 117 countries. 'Filter', which was included in BTS' 4th full-length album, holds a new record for the B-side track with the most chartings. In particular, 'With You' is not a group activity, but Jimin's first external work since his debut, which garnered a lot of attention and became the first song in 119 countries, all countries and regions where iTunes is currently available. It is the only song to record an all-kill at number one.

FACE:

Jimin's 'Set Me Free Pt.2' is currently ranked at number one in 113 countries, and the third is 'Like Crazy'. As a result, Jimin occupies all of the top 3, which was ranked first in 100 countries in the shortest period of time in iTunes history.

Jimin’s activities:

The OST of Fast and Furious 10, in which BTS Jimin participated, is already a hot topic. Recently, Universal Pictures, the distributor, released a trailer version of the sound source and video of the main theme of 'Fast & Furious 10', 'Angel Pt.1'. Jimin participated as a vocalist with American hip-hop artist Kodak Black and NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Money Long. The news excited fans all over the world who expect the synergy between Jimin, the first Korean solo artist to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' and a global blockbuster series, starting with 'Angel_Pt1' on Twitter, 'JIMIN IS COMING', ' Phrases such as 'JIMIN FOR FASTX SAGA' and 'JIMIN'S VOICE' dominated real-time trends in the world and the US.

