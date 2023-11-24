BTS' Jimin, NewJeans' Minji and others secure top spots in November's Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings

In November, BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, NewJeans' Minji, and more dominate Individual Idol Brand Rankings as revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute. Find out more details below.

Written by Saumya Saxena Published on Nov 24, 2023   |  02:03 PM IST  |  5.9K
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and NewJeans' Minji; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, ADOR
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook and NewJeans' Minji; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC, ADOR

Key Highlight

  • BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook and NewJeans’ Minji lead Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for Nove
  • BTS’ V, NewJeans’ Hanni and others follow in the list

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, alongside NewJeans' Minji and other idols, claim top spots in November's Individual Idol Brand Rankings, revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute. Their influential standing cements their leadership in the industry, affirming their widespread popularity and positive brand resonance among audiences.

November's Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings spearheaded by BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and NewJeans' Minji

The Korean Business Research Institute disclosed the Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November, assessing 1,720 idols using data from October 23 to November 23. The analysis weighed consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes.

BTS' Jimin dominated the rankings, securing the top spot with a remarkable brand reputation index of 6,267,302. Notably, his score soared by an impressive 134.15 percent since September, indicating a substantial surge in his standing. Keywords associated with Jimin included Billboard, Like Crazy, and ARMY, highlighting his significant impact. Moreover, terms like “record,” “spotlight,” and “release” featured prominently in his related phrases. Impressively, his positivity-negativity analysis reflected a staggering 91.39 percent positivity.

Following closely, BTS' Jungkook claimed second place with a substantial brand reputation index of 5,805,844. His consistent influence and engagement contributed significantly to this recognition.

NewJeans’ Minji made an impactful rise, securing the third spot with a notable brand reputation index of 4,437,081. Her remarkable 56.81 percent increase in score since September underlines her escalating popularity. This ascent positions her among the industry's notable figures.

Graphical presentation of the Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings results as analysed by the Korean Business Research Institute; Courtesy: The Korean Business Research Institute

The rankings underscore these idols' immense popularity, reflected in their strong brand resonance and positive perception among audiences. Their influence, as measured by consumer engagement and media coverage, highlights their integral role in shaping the entertainment landscape. As BTS members Jimin and Jungkook maintain their steadfast positions, NewJeans’ Minji's ascent signifies her burgeoning impact within the industry.

Top 30 Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November 2023: BTS’ V, NewJean’s Hanni and more

NewJeans’ Hanni secured an impressive fourth position in November's rankings, closely trailing behind BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and NewJeans' Minji. Her substantial brand reputation index of 4,161,153 showcased a remarkable surge of 128.01 percent in her score. This significant increase solidifies her emergence as a prominent figure in the industry, reflecting heightened audience engagement and positive reception.

Meanwhile, BTS’s V rounded out the top five, culminating November's rankings with a strong brand reputation index of 3,470,048. Despite landing in the fifth spot, V's consistent presence in the top rankings signifies his enduring influence and resonance among audiences.

The rankings not only emphasize the dominance of BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V in the top spots but also highlight the substantial impact of NewJeans' artists Minji and Hanni.

Take a look at the list of the top 30 Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November 2023:

  1. Jimin from BTS
  2. Jungkook from BTS
  3. Minji from NewJeans
  4. Hanni from NewJeans
  5. V from BTS
  6. Danielle from NewJeans
  7. Hyein from NewJeans
  8. Jisoo from BLACKPINK
  9. Haerin from NewJeans
  10. Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation
  11. RM from BTS
  12. Jennie from BLACKPINK
  13. Ong Seong Wu from Wanna One
  14. Lisa from BLACKPINK
  15. Rosé from BLACKPINK
  16. YoonA from Girls’ Generation
  17. Joy from Red Velvet
  18. Seulgi from Red Velvet
  19. Kang Daniel from Wanna One
  20. Jin from BTS
  21. Irene from Red Velvet
  22. Arin from OH MY GIRL
  23. Wendy from Red Velvet
  24. Yeri from Red Velvet
  25. Kim Chaewon from LE SSERAFIM
  26. Suga from BTS
  27. J-Hope from BTS
  28. Kyuhyun from Super Junior
  29. Karina from aespa
  30. YooA from OH MY GIRL

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute, BIGHITMUSIC, ADOR

