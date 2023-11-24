BTS' Jimin, NewJeans' Minji and others secure top spots in November's Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, alongside NewJeans' Minji and other idols, claim top spots in November's Individual Idol Brand Rankings, revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute. Their influential standing cements their leadership in the industry, affirming their widespread popularity and positive brand resonance among audiences.

November's Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings spearheaded by BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and NewJeans' Minji

The Korean Business Research Institute disclosed the Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November, assessing 1,720 idols using data from October 23 to November 23. The analysis weighed consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes.

BTS' Jimin dominated the rankings, securing the top spot with a remarkable brand reputation index of 6,267,302. Notably, his score soared by an impressive 134.15 percent since September, indicating a substantial surge in his standing. Keywords associated with Jimin included Billboard, Like Crazy, and ARMY, highlighting his significant impact. Moreover, terms like “record,” “spotlight,” and “release” featured prominently in his related phrases. Impressively, his positivity-negativity analysis reflected a staggering 91.39 percent positivity.

Following closely, BTS' Jungkook claimed second place with a substantial brand reputation index of 5,805,844. His consistent influence and engagement contributed significantly to this recognition.

NewJeans’ Minji made an impactful rise, securing the third spot with a notable brand reputation index of 4,437,081. Her remarkable 56.81 percent increase in score since September underlines her escalating popularity. This ascent positions her among the industry's notable figures.

The rankings underscore these idols' immense popularity, reflected in their strong brand resonance and positive perception among audiences. Their influence, as measured by consumer engagement and media coverage, highlights their integral role in shaping the entertainment landscape. As BTS members Jimin and Jungkook maintain their steadfast positions, NewJeans’ Minji's ascent signifies her burgeoning impact within the industry.

Top 30 Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November 2023: BTS’ V, NewJean’s Hanni and more

NewJeans’ Hanni secured an impressive fourth position in November's rankings, closely trailing behind BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and NewJeans' Minji. Her substantial brand reputation index of 4,161,153 showcased a remarkable surge of 128.01 percent in her score. This significant increase solidifies her emergence as a prominent figure in the industry, reflecting heightened audience engagement and positive reception.

Meanwhile, BTS’s V rounded out the top five, culminating November's rankings with a strong brand reputation index of 3,470,048. Despite landing in the fifth spot, V's consistent presence in the top rankings signifies his enduring influence and resonance among audiences.

The rankings not only emphasize the dominance of BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, and V in the top spots but also highlight the substantial impact of NewJeans' artists Minji and Hanni.

Take a look at the list of the top 30 Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings for November 2023:

Jimin from BTS Jungkook from BTS Minji from NewJeans Hanni from NewJeans V from BTS Danielle from NewJeans Hyein from NewJeans Jisoo from BLACKPINK Haerin from NewJeans Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation RM from BTS Jennie from BLACKPINK Ong Seong Wu from Wanna One Lisa from BLACKPINK Rosé from BLACKPINK YoonA from Girls’ Generation Joy from Red Velvet Seulgi from Red Velvet Kang Daniel from Wanna One Jin from BTS Irene from Red Velvet Arin from OH MY GIRL Wendy from Red Velvet Yeri from Red Velvet Kim Chaewon from LE SSERAFIM Suga from BTS J-Hope from BTS Kyuhyun from Super Junior Karina from aespa YooA from OH MY GIRL

