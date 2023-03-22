BTS’ Jimin on Hong Kim Coin: Episode date OUT, New photo shows Set Me Free Pt.2 star with Jo Se Ho, Kim Sook

BTS’ Jimin is set to debut as a solo artist with his first album ‘FACE’ on March 24. It will be accompanied by a music video for the title track ‘Like Crazy’, the first look of which is just as mysterious and awe-inspiring as one would expect from the star vocalist. Ahead of his debut, it is being reported that Jimin will appear on Korean music shows to promote and perform his songs. Along with this, his appearance on variety shows has also been confirmed. One of these is KBS2’s ‘Hong Kim Coin’ (HK Coin) or ‘Beat Coin’.

Jimin on Hong Kim Coin

The show is led by regular cast members Hong Jin Kyung, Kim Sook, Jo Se Ho, Joo Woo Jae, and 2PM's Wooyoung, who are often joined by special guests. The show works on the functioning of a coin, where a coin flip decides the group’s next steps. The stacking of coins and the interesting but hilarious games make for a fun variety show. Jimin has been confirmed as the next guest on ‘Hong Kim Coin’ by KBS2 and his episode has reportedly already been shot. A new photo was shared on March 22 where Jimin could be seen smiling at the camera as the others around him pose in various starkly different outfits.

Ode to Run BTS

It was revealed that although worried at the beginning as to how his first solo variety show appearance will come to be, Jimin soon mingled with the cast and had fun playing with them. It is said that episode no. 30 will be a dedication to an old time variety show named ‘Dangerous Invitation’ which starred famous TV personalities like Yoo Jae Suk. It was based on the concept of the members getting water splashed on them if the guests say or do a forbidden action. A similar game was played on BTS’ own variety show ‘Run BTS’ in episodes 131 and 132, giving hilarious results. It is known that Jimin is a regular viewer of ‘Hong Kim Coin’ and so decided to appear.

The ‘Hong Kim Coin’ episode no. 30 featuring Jimin as a guest is set to air on March 30.

