BTS’ Jimin personally reassures fans of his health

On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that BTS’ Jimin had received surgery for acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, the BTS member visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30, following which he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time the statement was shared, Jimin was recuperating after the successful surgery. The BTS member was experiencing a mild sore throat at the time, but was reportedly making a speedy recovery. BIGHIT MUSIC also shared that Jimin will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 along with postoperative care.

Following this, Jimin uploaded a couple of posts to the fan community platform Weverse on February 2, to personally reassure worried fans. He wrote, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot, right? I am recovering well!” Shortly after, Jimin uploaded another post, sharing, “I’m sorry for making you all worried. But I think I can be discharged (from the hospital) very soon! I’m recovering well, and I even ate all my 3 meals (of the day). Please just wait for a little bit longer, I’ll recover quickly and go (to you all)!”

ARMY let out a collective sigh of relief following Jimin’s reassuring words, taking to Twitter with “Jimin came home”. Check out some of ARMYs’ reactions following the BTS member’s warm words:

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to BTS’ Jimin!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 heartwarming dramas to watch if you loved the Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Our Beloved Summer’

