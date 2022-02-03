BTS’ Jimin personally reassures fans of his health

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Updated on Feb 03, 2022 10:08 AM IST  |  3.9K
   
Jimin
BTS' Jimin's concept photo : courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that BTS’ Jimin had received surgery for acute appendicitis, and also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, the BTS member visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30, following which he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19. 

At the time the statement was shared, Jimin was recuperating after the successful surgery. The BTS member was experiencing a mild sore throat at the time, but was reportedly making a speedy recovery. BIGHIT MUSIC also shared that Jimin will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 along with postoperative care. 

Following this, Jimin uploaded a couple of posts to the fan community platform Weverse on February 2, to personally reassure worried fans. He wrote, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot, right? I am recovering well!” Shortly after, Jimin uploaded another post, sharing, “I’m sorry for making you all worried. But I think I can be discharged (from the hospital) very soon! I’m recovering well, and I even ate all my 3 meals (of the day). Please just wait for a little bit longer, I’ll recover quickly and go (to you all)!”

ARMY let out a collective sigh of relief following Jimin’s reassuring words, taking to Twitter with “Jimin came home”. Check out some of ARMYs’ reactions following the BTS member’s warm words:

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to BTS’ Jimin!
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.
ALSO READ: 6 heartwarming dramas to watch if you loved the Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Our Beloved Summer’
 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!