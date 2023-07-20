BTS' Jimin receives THIS surprise gift from Ryan Gosling's Ken for upcoming movie Barbie; Find out

Ryan Gosling sent a message to megastar Jimin of BTS prior to the premiere of his latest film Barbie. Did we mention a gift as well? Yes! Ryan Gosling also sent a gift to the BTS singer as he accepted Jimin's energy of totally pulling off the role of Ken. The most unexpected yet very unsurprising thing happened when Ryan Gosling acknowledged Jimin's infectious charm and aura, as he ended up wearing an outfit just as same as Jimin had worn in the year 2021. Here is what Ryan Gosling has to say to BTS' Jimin.

Jimin of BTS receives a Special gift from Ryan Gosling

On July 20, Ryan Gosling took to social media through and before the release of his upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie to send a special gift and a message to Jimin. Ryan Gosling said, "Hi Jimin, This is Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your Permission to Dance was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. And I have to give it to you, you wore it first and you definitely wore it best. And there is an unspoken Ken code that if you borrowed another Ken style you have to give them your best possession so I'll hope you accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering besides Ken doesn't play anyway so it will be much better in your hands".

The BTS member is known for his prince-like royal aura and fans have always believed that Jimin could make a great Barbie character even before the announcement of the film Barbie. Ryan Gosling could not hold himself back and accepted Jimin would make an amazing Ken, the character Ryan Gosling plays in Barbie. The actor revealed that he had worn a cowboy outfit in the film which was just as same as Jimin's outfit in the Permission to Dance music video. Ryan Gosling kindly acknowledged that Jimin did a better job at pulling off the outfit and could not help but send him Ken's guitar as a gift to the singer. Netizens and fans are going feral over this interaction and are eager to see how BTS' Jimin would react to Ryan Gosling's sweet gesture.

