BTS’ Jimin reclaims his spot as No.1 on Kpop idol Brand Reputation Rankings, 2PM’s Junho dips to No.2

Following a record-breaking 35 consecutive months atop the Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS’ Jimin has reclaimed his throne on top of the K-pop idol Brand Reputation Rankings list. Coming in with a whopping 5,682,902 points, he has proven his star power once again. Exchanging places with him is 2PM’s Junho who has wowed with his acting in ‘The Red Sleeve’ as well as his solo fan meeting. Junho grabbed the 2nd spot with 4,367,152 points whereas soloist and member of boy group Wanna One that is back promoting, Kang Daniel held on to his third place with 3,967,058 points.

BTS’ Jin fell to number 9 in the overall list for this month. Fellow BTS member Jungkook took the 4th spot. On the other hand, BTS’ V grabbed the No.5 place in February.

The top 10 K-Pop idols in February’s Brand Reputation Rankings are as below:

BTS’ Jimin 2PM’s Junho Kang Daniel BTS' Jungkook BTS' V BLACKPINK's Jennie BLACKPINK's Lisa ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo BTS' Jin Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

These have been calculated by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation by taking into consideration the various factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity. The list above, includes all the currently promoting K-pop idols and has not been segregated according to gender. It calculates data from January 2 to February 2, 2022.

