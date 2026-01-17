Karan Johar Shiv Thakare reacts to marriage rumors Akshay Kumar calls 25 years of marriage with Twinkle Khanna Virat Kohli visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Alia Bhatt 2016 trend Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik The Bluff Celebs at BMC 2026 elections Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan’s Ek Din

BTS’ Jimin reigns as K-pop’s most popular star for January, Jungkook and G-Dragon follow close

The individual boy group brand reputation rankings have once again revealed Jimin as the top star for this month.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Jan 17, 2026 | 09:05 PM IST | 145K
Jimin and Jungkook: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin’s prowess in the brand rankings that are calculated every month is undeniable. He is an undisputed King of the list, having ruled for numerous consecutive years, and only a few other K-pop stars have occasionally surpassed him, only for the singer to be back at the number one spot once again in the following month. The start of 2026 is no different, as the BTS member was once again crowned the leader of the list of brand reputation rankings for individual K-pop boy group members.

Jimin continues on top position in K-pop boy group popularity

Alongside Jimin’s continued standing, fellow members are not too far behind. Jungkook took second place, followed by Jin in the fourth spot. V grabbed the sixth rank, J-Hope the 10th, SUGA the 20th, and finally, leader RM the 26th. Interestingly, 5 out of 7 members of the team managed to be in the top 10, even though the group is yet to release any new music since the end of their military break in June 2025. Six months on, they continue to win the favor of fans.

Unmissable from the reputation list is BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon, who has nabbed the second spot on the rankings amid his ongoing tour and year-end award show appearances, as well as new concert announcements. EXO’s Baekhyun has impressed with his fourth spot standing amid solo fan meetings. 

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel, NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun, the former of whom revealed his military enlistment plans and the latter who returned after completing his service, have both grabbed the interest of fans. Meanwhile, TWS’s Dohoon, whose cuteness Overdrive challenge with fellow members, has taken over the internet. 

The top 30 of January’s brand reputation rankings, as per the Korean Business Research Institute, are as follows:

  1. BTS’ Jimin
  2. BTS’ Jungkook
  3. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  4. BTS’ Jin
  5. EXO’s Baekhyun
  6. BTS’ V
  7. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  8. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  9. TWS’ Dohoon
  10. BTS’ J-hope
  11. Taeil
  12. TVXQ’s Yunho
  13. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  14. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  15. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  16. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  17. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  18. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  19. SHINee’s Minho
  20. BTS’ SUGA
  21. EXO’s Kai
  22. EXO’s Lay
  23. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  24. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  25. CORTIS’ Keonho
  26. BTS’ RM
  27. Wanna One’s Ha Sung Woon
  28. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  29. SHINee’s Onew
  30. Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung

Credits: Korean Business Research Institute, BIGHIT MUSIC

