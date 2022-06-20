BTS' Jimin remembers calling HA SUNG WOON "all the time" for Our Blues OST 'With You'

Besties BTS' Jimin and solo artist HA SUNG WOON broke the internet when they announced that the two will be collaborating for the first time. Joining hands for an OST for tvN drama 'Our Blues', the melancholic number ‘With You’ has Korean as well as English lyrics that are exchanged between the two singers.

Talking about the decision to work with HA SUNG WOON, during an interview with Weverse magazine, Jimin shared, “He was the first friend I made when I moved to Seoul. He’s the first non-school friend I ever made if you don’t include the other BTS members. We used to say, “Someday, when we both make it big, it would be something special if we made a song together and sent it out into the world.” That was the meaning behind it: something I wanted to do someday.”

He continued, “We’d been talking about that for seven years, practically. We would show each other our songs or anything else we worked on whenever we made something. We kept that up and said, “Let’s try making some music together,” and then we really did. It was fun.”

Shelling out details about their collaboration, Jimin quipped about the behind-the-scenes happenings between the two long-time friends. “We tried so many different things. We called each other all the time, and I’m really grateful for the producer who worked with us because I was actually all finished recording, and I kept saying I wanted to try it again from the beginning when we were all finished recording, and I would say, “I’ll try it one more time,” and I could tell that was a lot of hard work for them. It made me feel a lot of different things and it was an important learning experience. I think there were many moments that made me feel that way while we were working on it.”

Check out BTS’ Jimin and HA SUNG WOON’s ‘With You’ below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ha Sung Woon takes you behind-the-scenes of Our Blues’ With You with BTS’ Jimin