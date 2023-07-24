BTS' Jimin responds to Barbie's Ken aka Ryan Gosling rocking same outfit and guitar gift: I could see that...

On July 24, BTS’ Jimin shared an Instagram post expressing his gratitude towards Ryan Gosling for gifting him the Ken guitar. Ken is the name of the character played by the actor in his new movie Barbie. The idol also expressed his interest in watching the movie and extended all his love and support towards Ryan Gosling and Barbie.

Jimin’s response for Ryan Gosling leaves fans in a frenzy

Jimin finally reacted to Ryan Gosling and extended his gratitude for gifting him his guitar. Here is what the idol said:

Hi Ryan and Hi Ken,

Its Jimin! Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much.

I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!

Where did this all start?

On July 21, 2023, created a wave of excitement across the internet. One particular aspect that caught the attention of fans was the similarity between an outfit worn by Ryan Gosling's character in the movie and the outfit previously donned by singer Jimin in BTS's music video for the song Permission to Dance. Ryan Gosling, the star of Barbie, acknowledged this resemblance and expressed his desire to give Jimin Ken's guitar as a gift. He reached out to Jimin through Barbie's verified Twitter account and shared a video addressing him, mentioning the matching outfits.

In the Permission to Dance music video, Jimin donned a black shirt adorned with white tassel fringes on the chest and sleeves, featuring intricate white flower embroidery and front button closures. On the other hand, in the movie Barbie, Ryan Gosling portrayed the character of Ken, and one of the scenes showcased him wearing an identical outfit. However, he accessorized it differently, sporting a white cowboy hat, a pair of matching jeans and boots, and a pink scarf, giving the ensemble a distinctive Barbie-inspired touch. The fans of both Ryan Gosling and Jimin were thrilled by this incident, and social media platforms, especially Twitter, were flooded with enthusiastic responses.

