BTS: Jimin reveals this line was BANNED among Bangtan Boys; Explains reason behind his breakdown at MotS ON:E

BTS singer Jimin hosted a VLive recently. Although it was short, the Filter singer spoke about a sentence the Bangtan Boys chose to ban during the pandemic, his emotional moment from Map of the Soul ON:E and more.

The summer of 2020 was supposed to all about touring for BTS. The Bangtan Boys were slated to perform at numerous international locations as part of their Map of the Soul tour. The tour was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The singers and rappers from the group were as heartbroken as the fans. However, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook managed to bring the house down with their recent online concert, Map of the Soul ON:E.

Mochi now revealed that during their no-concert phase, the members were not allowed to say a particular statement. As translated by ARMY member Soo Choi, the Filter singer hosted his long-due VLive and informed fans that the Bangtan Boys had banned the sentence, "We want to do a concert." He explained that it was because the members couldn't do anyway during this pandemic.

Jimin said the sentence "We want to do a concert" was actually banned among them because they couldn't do anyway in this pandemic. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/W3fueIYMSN — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) October 20, 2020

Despite the crippling situation, the members hosted the two-day concert a couple of weekends ago. During the concert, ChimChim couldn't stop himself from breaking down. At the time, the teary Jimin confessed he felt there were a number of things that felt unfair before he prepared for the concert. "I wanted to perform with the members more than anything and hang out with you all and be happy. I don't know why we have to go through this," he said during the concert.

Speaking of the emotional moment, Jimin explained that he wasn't aware that ARMY members would appear on the LED screens at the concert. When he saw the screens, he presumed it was pre-recorded visuals. It wasn't until Hobi informed that it was live that he realised that the ARMY is actually present with him. The realisation left him feeling emotional.

We purple you, Mochi! We hope the ARMY and BTS stand under one roof soon!

