BTS’ Jimin reveals tracklist for upcoming first solo album FACE; member RM named in three tracks

BTS ' Jimin's first official solo album 'FACE' after 10 years of debut, Big Hit music producer Pdogg and BTS colleagues RM (Kim Namjoon) and others participate. According to his agency BIGHIT MUSIC on February 24th, Pdogg participated as a producer on all five songs on the album, including the title track ‘Like Crazy.’ RM put his efforts into 'Face-off', 'Like Crazy' in Korean and English.

Jimin also worked on four songs, including 'Like Crazy' and 'Face Off', as well as pre-released songs 'Set Me Free Pt.2' and 'Alone'. In addition, the album also contains a total of 6 tracks in the English version of 'Interlude : Dive' and 'Like Crazy'. Along with this, he joined the hip-hop crew 'Daenam Chosun Hip Hop Cooperative' (Daenamhyeop) with RM, and currently, Big Hit Music Producer Supreme Boi, GHOSTLOOP, EVAN, Blush (BLVSH), Chris James and others also contributed.

Prior to the release of the album, 'Set Me Free Pt.2', which will be pre-released on the 17th of next month, is a song that contains Jimin's will to shake off various emotions inside and move forward freely. 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre. Concentric ripples, the online cover of this album also draws attention.It seems to be a metaphor for Jimin's musical world, which creates a loop as it expands. BIGHIT MUSIC said that Jimin participated in the songwriting of this solo album and revealed his own musical world.

BTS once again showed off their presence on the Global Artist Chart ranked by the International Federation of the Music Industry (IFPI). BTS ranked second on the 2022 Global Artist Chart announced by IFPI on the 23rd. They followed American pop singer Taylor Swift, who reached number one. BTS first appeared on this chart in 2018 at number two. The following year, it ranked 7th, and in 2020 and 2021, it reached the top for two consecutive years. BTS is the first non-English singer to maintain the top 10 on the global artist chart for five consecutive years.

