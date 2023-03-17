BTS’ Jimin reveals why his song is called Set Me Free Pt. 2; Discusses if it is related to SUGA’s track

Today marks the official release of Jimin of BTS pre-release song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2,’ from his highly anticipated solo debut album ‘FACE’. While everyone can't stop humming to the music, everybody has fallen in love with the music video because of its artistic portrayal and choreography.

What is the significance of the title Set Me Free Pt. 2?

With the song's lasting impression, ARMY was perplexed as to why this pre-release single was labeled as ‘Pt.2,’ considering the fact that Jimin does not have any existing songs titled ‘Set Me Free.’

Jimin has always been known as a member who is mischievous, upbeat, and friendly; he is also equally compassionate and thoughtful about BTS, as other members have stated. Not surprisingly, the title of the song and why it is called ‘Part 2’ is somewhere related to another member, but not directly. It is no one other than him Yoongi hyung a.k.a Suga of BTS. He confirms that it references a track on SUGA's second Agust D mixtape, ‘D-2’. While talking with Consequence, he said, ‘There is no link, and we were not attempting to divide part one or part two,’ Jimin went on to further reveal how since his song was about freedom and moving forward. SUGA's song is about the stories that were in fact before his own, he found that it would make more sense for his track to be released as one after the original.

Jimin's feelings about the song

Jimin got candid in his thoughts on the song and album saying how he felt very ‘connected to it' on creation. The BTS member is known to have gone to the USA previously, now revealing that it was for the song’s choir recording, making it all the more special for him.

About the album

Along with this pre-release song, Jimin will be the first member of BTS to release a solo album in 2023. ‘FACE’, the vocal line member and main dancer of BTS' solo album, contains seven songs. This is Jimin's first solo act; like his bandmates, he has several individual tracks in the band's massive discography, but with the release of ‘FACE’, Jimin will take the stage in a different way. The album is scheduled for release on all platforms on March 24, 2023.

