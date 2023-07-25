BTS’ Jimin, RM, J-Hope, and Latto celebrate Jungkook’s Seven topping Billboard’s Hot100 chart; Here's how

Jungkook has had nothing but a super successful week so far following the release of his solo debut single Seven. The BTS member's song was released on July 14 and saw American rapper Latto featuring on it with famous South Korean actress Han So Hee making an appearance as the female lead in the music video. As if the abs-revealing pre-release promotions were not enough, fans began talking about the explicit lyrics of the song which were a welcome surprise to everyone.

Jungkook's Seven on Hot100

On July 24, the Billboard Hot100 chart revealed the BTS maknae’s solo song debuting at No.1 position, all thanks to Jungkook and his team’s musical efforts alongside commendable marketing from the lot. While the star himself is yet to turn on an impromptu live that is known for, or drop in a quirky message from his Weverse account, his mates from the group have been at the forefront of hyping him up.

BTS member and Latto's wishes for Jungkook

Member Jimin was the first to put up a post on his personal Instagram account, congratulating Jungkook for his achievement. Following Jimin’s Like Crazy, Jungkook’s Seven is only the second-ever K-pop soloist song to chart on Billboard’s Hot100.

Member RM did not waste time either as he reshared Jimin’s post on his own Instagram story, taking his teasing one step further by flaunting the many mosquito bites he had received as another chart.

Meanwhile, ever the sweetest J-Hope shared his own wishes all the way from his military enlistment base by sharing an image of the chart and writing, “Congrats my Kookie”.

Rapper Latto who contributed to the song with her rap shared the excitement by congratulating Jungkook and wondering if she had now become a ‘bora girl’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's Seven takes No.1 spot on Billboard's Global 200 Singles and Excl. US charts