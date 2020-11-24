BTS: Jimin says THIS trait of V made them best friends; Taehyung feels Jungkook gives his everything on stage

During a recent interview, BTS members were given turns to praise their bandmates and Jimin gushed about how V's innocence makes him lovable.

BTS recently sat down for a candid interview with Esquire as the members were asked to reveal their favourite thing about a particular bandmate. Jimin had to speak about his '95 line bestie V and quipped that Kim Taehyung is very handsome but that's it. "That's the highest praise," Suga joked while ChimChim quickly admitted that he was only kidding.

Talking about how Jin had said about RM that if you look closely, you see his imperfections, for V, Baby Mochi believes you don't have to look too hard, you just can see it. "He has this innocence in him that makes him lovable—he is loved by so many. And I think that trait also enabled us to become best friends—that gifted me his friendship," Jimin praised TaeTae. On the other hand, V spoke fondly about Jungkook and quipped how he's never seen anyone who looks better with long hair than him while also really liking his personality.

Keeping all jokes aside, Taehyung is of the opinion that Kookie is one of the most persistent people he knows. "And he has incredible talent so that whatever he does, he can do it above average. And he puts everything into his performance to the point that I get worried. He gives his everything on the stage," TaeTae added about The Golden Maknae to Esquire.

Our Vminkook heart is melting!

ALSO READ: AMAs 2020: BTS wins Favourite Duo or Group and thanks ARMY for support; RM wishes Suga was there to celebrate

Meanwhile, BTS recently released their album BE and even performed the lead single Life Goes On at AMAs 2020, where they won Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock and Favourite Social Artist.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Esquire

Share your comment ×