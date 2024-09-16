BTS' Jimin, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more earn Circle Platinum certification with quintiple million album sales

Circle Chart, formerly known as Gaon Chart, has unveiled its latest round of official certifications, and it’s a testament to the incredible success of several K-pop heavyweights. The Circle Chart certification system, which was revamped in 2018, recognizes albums and singles based on their sales figures, with thresholds for platinum, double platinum, and even quintuple million status.

Leading the charge this month is SEVENTEEN, whose 2023 mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN has achieved an extraordinary quintuple million certification. This prestigious accolade, awarded for over 5 million copies sold, shows SEVENTEEN's massive global popularity and the album’s overwhelming success since its release last year.

Stray Kids also made headlines with their latest release and subsequent global acclaim. Their mini album ATE has been awarded a double million certification, reflecting over 2 million copies sold. This recognition highlights the group’s continued growth and ever-expanding fanbase.

ENHYPEN also earned two notable certifications for their latest studio album ROMANCE: UNTOLD. The regular edition of the album achieved double million status with over 2 million copies sold, while the Weverse version garnered double platinum certification for surpassing 500,000 copies.

Not to be left out, RIIZE and NewJeans joined the ranks of million-certified artists. RIIZE’s mini album RIIZING and NewJeans’ Japanese single album Supernatural each received million certifications, marking over 1 million copies sold since their releases in June.

Meanwhile, NCT 127’s latest album WALK was honored with a triple platinum certification for selling over 750,000 copies, a testament to the group's appeal and consistent quality of music.

In terms of solo releases, BTS’ Jimin’s album MUSE has been certified double platinum, reaching the milestone of over 500,000 copies sold.

Similarly, (G)I-DLE’s latest mini album I SWAY has also been awarded double platinum status for achieving the same impressive sales figure since its July release.

Last but not least, NCT WISH’s single album Songbird was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold, marking another significant achievement for the group.

These certifications not only celebrate the commercial success of these albums and singles but also highlight the ongoing global influence of K-pop and its artists, as fans continue to support their favorite groups and solo acts.

