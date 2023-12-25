BTS' Jimin, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jung Kyung Ho and more: VOTE for most fashionable male celeb in 2023
BTS' Jimin, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jung Kyung Ho and many more male South Korean celebrities impressed with their fashion choices in 2023. Here is a look.
BTS' Jimin, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, SHINee's Taemin, ATEEZ's Hongjoong, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Bo Gum and many more male Korean celebrities showcased their impeccable fashion sense once more in 2023. From stylish accessories to gender-neutral clothing and more, they did not shy away from experimenting with new styles. Pick your favourite fashionable male celeb in 2023
