BTS’ Jimin shares behind the scenes for solo album FACE; RM and Jungkook cheer him on in documentary teaser

BTS' Jimin is getting ready for the release of his upcoming documentary. The announcement on October 10 revealed that Jimin, a member of BTS, will soon be launching his solo documentary. Titled Jimin's Production Diary, the documentary is scheduled for release on October 23, with pre-orders kicking off on October 14. Jimin also treated fans to a teaser on October 13th.

Jimin’s Production Diary’s teaser

On October 13, BIGHIT MUSIC released a fresh teaser for BTS' Jimin's solo documentary, Jimin's Production Diary, offering insights into the creation of his first solo album, FACE.

The teaser commences with an interview segment in which Jimin ponders, "Should I start by explaining why I made this album?" In a candid discussion about music with producers, RM weighs in, advising, "When people hear this song, what do you want to say, and what do you wish the people can feel while listening to the song? Without knowing it, the words that you had in your mind will spill out."

Jimin opens up candidly while discussing his song Alone. He reflects on observing others putting in hard work and describes how he finds himself deeply immersed in those moments, which feels like emotional labor. "I look at other people, and they are working hard. Also... I keep...I keep melting into these moments. It has so much... Emotional labor."

The documentary further explores the creation of DEAR. ARMY, is a hidden track exclusively available in the physical album and dedicated to the fans. Jimin shares insights into the writing process, expressing that even if he has penned everything, there's still a sense of something lacking. He delves into the anxiety of questioning whether his work is truly sufficient, offering fans a candid behind-the-scenes journey through these vulnerabilities.

The teaser provides a sneak peek of Jungkook contributing to the song. Once Jungkook completes the recording, Jimin warmly embraces him, expressing gratitude with, "Thank you, Jungkook." The teaser wraps up with Jimin remarking, "This is fun. Let's do it forever." This glimpse into the documentary offers insights into Jimin's creative process while crafting a solo album dedicated to his fans, ARMY. His genuine emotions showcased in the teaser bring him closer to his fans, allowing them to share in his honest journey.

More about Jimin's Production Diary

Jimin's Production Diary is set to premiere on October 23 via Weverse. Jimin recently shared a 10-minute interview on YouTube, delving into topics such as his documentary, solo album, and RM's reaction. His first solo album, FACE, was released in March 2023, and the upcoming documentary promises to unveil the creative journey that led to its release. On October 12, Jimin discussed the album and highlighted RM's response. Post the conclusion of FACE activities, RM conveyed over a call that Jimin had put in tremendous effort, expressing pride in him as a fellow member. This heartfelt acknowledgment deeply moved the singer, creating a memory he cherishes and won't forget. Jimin also shared that during the promotion of FACE, he grappled with worries about handling everything on his own. Despite these concerns and nervousness lingering, he hasn't been able to shake them off entirely. Looking ahead, he expressed his intention to distance himself from such worries and strive to give his best in the future.

Watch the interview here-

