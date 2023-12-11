BTS' Jimin shares feelings on military enlistment with Jungkook, reveals new buzz haircut
BTS' Jimin did a live broadcast in which he interacted with fans and talked about his military enlistment with Jungkook. He also showed his haircut.
-
BTS' Jimin opens up about military enlistment with Jungkook
-
Jimin shows his buzz haircut on live broadcast
BTS' Jimin talked about his military enlistment on his recent live broadcast.He described his feelings on enlisting with Jungkook and also showed his new buzz haircut to fans. Here is what Jimin had to say regarding his upcoming enlistment.
BTS' Jimin talks about enlisting in the military with Jungkook
On December 11, BTS member Jimin did a live broadcast on Weverse and expresse his feelings on enlisteing for his military service with fellow member Jungkook. The Set Me Free singer said that since he will be joining with Jungkook, that will be a reliance for him.
Sharing his feelings on joining RM and V for their enlistment, Jimin said that both the members had smiles and put on a brave face. He also informed fans that RM and V had said that they'd be safe and healthy. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting for their military service this December as well.
BTS recent activities
RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook will be enlisting for their mandatory military enlistment this December too. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military.
BIGHIT MUSIC announced their enlistment plans on December 5. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will fulfill their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.
RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Most notably, RM shared a long letter on his story and V shared shirtless pictures of him and Jungkook sporting the buzz-cut hairstyle.
BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ starting December 20. The documentary will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more