BTS' Jimin shares his comfort playlist with ARMY on Melon Station; Check out his recommendations NOW

BTS' Jimin guested as a radio DJ on Melon Station last evening and dropped some sweet surprises for fans! Read below to find out.

Every ARMY in the world will agree with the fact that BTS' music has comforted and healed them in times of distress! Fans have time and again reiterated the fact that they have found solace in the group's calming and uplifting discography. In fact, BTS members have time and again shared their song recommendations and playlists via social media platforms, to assuage and comfort their fans.

On July 2nd, Melon music, South Korea's largest online music service, revealed BTS member Jimin's playlist through their original audio contents service 'Melon Station'. It was previously announced that Big Hit Music and Melon partnered up for an original radio broadcast 'Melon Station', launching the series 'BigHit Music Record' exclusively for Big Hit Music artists. BTS members were announced as the first official guests for this radio series. Jimin guested as a radio DJ for a day and dropped his ultimate comfort playlist for ARMY.

Jimin named his playlist as 'songs to listen to when you are alone' to provide peace and comfort to anyone who is feeling lonely. Here, he began by introducing the song 'Coffee Shop' by Canadian singer-songwriter Barbra Lica. Next, he recommended 'A Song About Being Sad' by Rex Orange Country as a song he often listens to. 'In Return' by Breakbot was featured as Jimin's third song recommendation and a song he listens to frequently.

'I Need Some Sleep' by Eels and 'Saturday nights remix (audio)' ft. Kane brown lyrics by Khalid are some of his favourite song recommendations that feature in his ultimate healing playlist!

Credits :Melon Station

