BTS: Jimin SHATTERS TikTok record of most liked video by a South Korean with his solo Boy With Luv video

BTS singer Jimin has claimed two new records on TikTok. The singer has been the talk of the town with his Boy With Luv video from April.

After he was crowned the King of Pop this year, it seems like Jimin deserves the King of SNS as well! The BTS singer has broken two records on TikTok with one of his videos on the platform. Earlier this year, Mochi took to BTS' official TikTok profile to share a video of himself dancing to Boy With Luv. The video was uploaded when BTS hosted its first Bang Bang Con in April, which watched the members and the fandom revisit some of the septet's iconic concerts.

According to AllKPop, the video has surpassed 9 million likes on the platform. This milestone led to the video becoming the most-lied video of a South Korean individual on the platform. If that wasn't enough a reason for his stans to celebrate, it has been reported that the video, on September 25, surpassed 74 million views. As a result, the video has become the most viewed video of a Korean individual on the platform.

We are digging for a crown to adorn him with. Meanwhile, you can check out the viral video below:

Jimin was in the news lately for his concept photo as part of the BTS BE album release. ChimChim stole our hearts away when he sat in between an elaborate flower arrangement in a room. The concept was curated by the Filter singer. Check it out in the link below. Up until now, four concept photos have been released. These include Jimin, V, RM and Jungkook. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS BE Concept Photo: Jimin looks nothing less than a Greek God seated in the centre of a floral set up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPop

Share your comment ×