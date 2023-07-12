BTS’ Jimin, Stray Kids’ Bangchan, LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin, SHINee’s Key: 6 K-pop idols you didn’t know are Libra

The seventh astrological sign in the zodiac, Libra is represented with scales. Being an air sign, Libra has a very fixed notion in life, they require balance in all aspects of their lives. They keep relationships at a high pedestal, they are ready to lose anything but not the bonds they have with their close ones. They are also someone who loves taking the initiative to try new things but sometimes lose track of bringing a conclusion. They are charming and social, therefore, are usually regarded as the social butterfly!

BTS’ activities:

The digital single Take Two, which BTS released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their debut last month, is ranked on Global (excluding the US) on the most recent chart (as of July 15) that was published on July 11 (local time). Furthermore, they positioned 71st on the 'Global 200' for a long time. On the World Digital Song Sales chart, Take Two came in at number 11. The title track, Like Crazy, from Jimin's first solo album, FACE was ranked 7th in World Digital Song Sales and 11th in World Album, 47th in Top Current Album, and 82nd in Top Album Sales.

Stray Kids’ activities:

Stray Kids will make their debut at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on September 23 in Central Park, New York, USA, as Global Citizen announced on its official social media accounts on July 11. They will first perform as a headlining performer at a large-scale festival held in Paris for the first time as a K-pop artist on July 21 at Lollapalooza, which is held in Paris, France.

LE SSERAFIM’s activities:

UNFORGIVEN, LE SSERAFIM's debut full-length album, came in at number 6 on Billboard's World Album, 21st on Top Current Album Sales, and 27th on Top Album Sales. Their own record was broken by the song Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife from their first full-length album, which peaked at number 66 on Billboard's Global 200.

Here are the 6 K-pop idols that are Libra:

BTS’ Jimin:

The vocalist and dancer of BTS, Jimin is someone who is known to be extremely caring towards his members and is seen making cakes, comforting them during bad times, and more. He is also creative and is known to have many ideas.

Stray Kids’ Bangchan:

The leader of the group, Bangchan is a talented producer as well as rapper/vocalist of the group. He is like the father of the group and always looks out for all his members no matter what, as seen during many variety shows.

SHINee’s Key:

Advertisement

The sassy vocalist of SHINee, Key is known to be a funny variety personality as well as a talented artist. He is caring for people around him but he is also not someone to get close to new people on first meeting.

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin:

Vocalist and performer of the group, Yunjin is known to be one of the funniest girl group idols because she is not afraid to be herself. Sassy, sweet, and unafraid, Yunjin expresses her creativity in various ways, one way to understand her would be through her solo songs.

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung:

Heeseung is the oldest member of the group and is known to manage the group alongside the leader. From the beginning (in I-Land), he was feared for his talents and was always hard on himself to make sure he was the best to be recognized for his skills.

KARD’s BM:

The rapper of mixed-gender K-pop idol group, BM is one of a kind, as stated by fans. He is protective of his members yet always seen annoying them. Like his sign, he takes his skills seriously and spends time on sharpening or improving his skills, i.e. rapping and dancing.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, RM, IVE’s Wonyoung, Stray Kids’ Felix, GOT7’s Jinyoung and others: 7 K-pop idols who are Virgo