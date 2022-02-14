BTS’ Jimin surpasses 700 million streams on Spotify becoming the first Korean soloist to do so

Park Jimin aka Jimin of the South Korean juggernauts BTS is a flamboyant dancer, a captivating performer, a lovely singer and above all a record-maker. His run as one seventh of BTS has been appreciated countless times and with due reason. The 26 year-old singer from Busan, South Korea has built quite the name for himself over the years.

Jimin’s solo standing, even after not officially debuting as a solo singer, has been a fan-favored topic over the years. So much so that his individual releases that fall under BTS’ albums have continually received overwhelming support. With this, making another record for himself, Jimin has established himself as the first Korean soloist to cross a milestone of 700 million streams on Spotify.

This comes with only 4 of his songs that were released as a part of various BTS albums and have gone on to become staples in multiple soothing playlists. Jimin’s ‘Filter’, ‘Lie’ and ‘Serendipity’- Intro as well as Full Length Edition have collectively made him bear the crown of the first Korean soloist to have 700 million streams on Spotify. Each unique in their own sense, the tracks are Jimin through and through. Heavy on emotions, relentless on sound, relatable in lyricism and through the roof in performance, one can easily feel the Jimin charm ooze through them with each listen and we think that might be all the more reason why fans have continued to pour the love for the songs. They made the hashtags, #SPOTIFYKINGJIMIN, #CongratulationsJimin and #ParkJimin trend on learning about his achievement.

Which one of Jimin’s solo songs is your favourite? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook and SUGA make a staggering new record on Spotify global with ‘Stay Alive’