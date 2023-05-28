BTS’ Jimin surpasses Jungkook to set a new Guinness World Record with solo streams

It’s BTS versus BTS once again as member Jimin takes over the youngest in a new record set with his solo streams. According to the latest reports, Jimin hit a collective one billion streams on Spotify. This comes following the release of his first solo OST for a Hollywood film, 'Angel Pt.1' for 'Fast X'.

Jimin breaks Jungkook’s Guinness World Record

The record, set as of May 22, 2023, takes place 393 days after his solo debut on the music streaming platform. With this, Jimin has broken fellow BTS member Jungkook’s own solo record set over 409 days following his solo debut on the platform. The maknae had achieved the record with just three songs under his belt and not an official solo debut unlike Jimin who has released his own album ‘FACE’.

Previously, Jungkook achieved the record, surpassing BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s one billion streams which were achieved by recording one billion streams across ‘Stay Alive’, ‘Left and Right’ (with Charlie Puth, plus two remixes and one instrumental version of the track) and ‘Dreamers’ (the 2022 FIFA World Cup) soundtrack. The BTS member became the fastest K-pop solo artist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify.

BTS’ Jimin’s Guinness World Record

Jimin’s record of one billion streams combines his OST release for the omnibus K-drama ‘Our Blues’, for which he sang ‘With You’ alongside his friend Ha Sungwoon. It was followed by Jimin’s collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang called ‘VIBE’, the pre-release of ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’, the five-track release of album ‘FACE’, and ‘Angel Pt.1’ with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. Moreover, this includes streams of his solo tracks ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’ which were released on SoundCloud in 2018 and 2020 respectively but were only made available on Spotify this year via official releases. Among these, ‘With You’ contributes 230.6 million streams, and ‘Like Crazy’, the title track of his solo album ‘FACE’ recorded 181.4 million streams.

Jimin is currently in London, hanging around before a fashion schedule. He was recently spotted having fun at the Warner Bros Studios and shared some moments from the Harry Potter section.

