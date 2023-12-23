BTS' Jimin takes ARMYs behind ThisIsJimin series, V makes a surprise appearance too; WATCH

Despite being away in the South Korean military, Jimin, a prominent BTS member, not only presented his fans with a song but also took them on an adorable behind-the-scenes journey in the latest video released by BTS’ label. Surprisingly, group mate V also made a guest cameo.

BTS’ Jimin releases behind-the-scenes video of ThisIsJimin series

On December 23, BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC released an exclusive behind-the-scenes video shedding light on Jimin’s sincere efforts in creating content for the ARMYs before leaving to serve his mandatory military duty.

The video titled, ‘A Gift for ARMY’ is approximately 30 minutes long and features Jimin practicing and shooting his dance video to tracks like Dominic Fike and Kenny Beats’ Phone Numbers, DJ Khaled’s I DID IT and Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With You. These dance clips of Jimin were released earlier as #ThisIsJimin.

As the video proceeds, it also showcases Jimin diligently practicing the choreography for his latest single, Closer Than This. Furthermore, Jimin went on to use colored pens to decorate the studio mirror with graffiti and write a message for the ARMYs.

But that’s not all. While Jimin is about to shoot the dance video for Closer Than This, he has a surprise visitor, and it is none other than his soulmate V. Amazed by Jimin’s earnest efforts, V decides to join him on his final video and with one final take they proceed to take a leave.

Advertisement

Take a look at Jimin’s behind the scene video here:

Jimin secures top spot on global iTunes charts with Closer Than This

In other news on Jimin, on December 23, it was revealed that within hours of its release, Jimin's latest release, Closer Than This, had claimed the coveted No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 90 regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, and more.

BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed its reign atop the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and European iTunes Song Chart. Simultaneously, shortly after its release, the song's music video surged to become the #1 trending MV on YouTube globally. The success continued as Closer Than This made an impressive debut, securing the No. 1 position on Bugs' real-time chart by 3 PM KST on December 22.

Watch Jimin's music video for Closer Than This here:

Closer Than This, the single track was released and presented to ARMYs by Jimin, who commenced his military service earlier this month, was unveiled on December 22 with a heartwarming music video. Moreover, Jimin's earlier hits, Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, the title track and pre-release single from his solo debut album FACE, experienced a resurgence on the charts, re-entering nine months after their initial release in March.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie launches her own label titled ODDATELIER: Reports