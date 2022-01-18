BTS' Jimin takes over the Arab world; Declared as the most streamed Korean individual on Anghami

BTS' Jimin is taking over the Arab world and we are here to witness his global domination! On 15 January, streaming data from Anghami, the first legal music streaming platform in the Arab World, showed that he had achieved four million streams with his four solo tracks, making him the first and only Korean individual to do this purely with B-sides.

This was achieved after all his solo songs got individual milestones as follows: 'Lie' 908.7K streams, 'Serendipity Full Length' 781.5K, 'Serendipity Intro' 1.3 Million and 'Filter' 1.1 Million streams coming up to a total of 4 million streams. Additionally, it also makes Jimin the first and only Korean idol to have all his songs amass more than 900K streams.

On Anghami, 'Filter' is the most-streamed solo from BTS' 'Map Of The Soul:7' album and the fourth most-streamed song after 'Black Swan' with 1.1 Million streams and more than 131K likes. It must be noted that in April last year during a mass radio vote conducted by the Anghami app, 'Filter' beat songs from 'Map Of The Soul:7' album to emerge as the clear winner with 37,100 likes and ended up being played on the radio.

Despite no promotions for his solo music activities, Jimin has proven his amazing star power yet again! Congratulations Jimin!

