BTS' Jimin takes UK by Storm as his FAST X OST makes history on Official Singles chart

Global sensation BTS continues to break records and make history with their incredible music. This time, it is none other than BTS' talented member Jimin who has achieved a remarkable milestone. His mesmerizing OST track, FAST X, has debuted on the prestigious UK's Official Singles chart, setting a new record for Korean soloists. This groundbreaking achievement has left fans in awe and further solidifies BTS' influence on the international music scene.

Breaking records and making history: Jimin's unprecedented feat

According to the Official singles charts, often regarded as the UK's counterpart to Billboard, the debut of 'Angel Pt. 1' on the Official Singles chart at No. 82 was announced on May 26. This remarkable collaboration features BTS' Jimin alongside NLE Choppa, Kodak Black, JVKE, and Muni Long for the FAST X soundtrack. With this accomplishment, Jimin secures his position as the Korean soloist with the most entries on the Official Singles chart, marking his fourth solo song to achieve this feat. Previously, PSY, BTS' J-Hope, and SUGA held the record with three solo chart entries each.

Jimin's earlier successes on the charts include VIBE, a collaboration with BIGBANG's Taeyang, as well as his solo tracks Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy. The latter propelled him to become the first Korean soloist ever to debut in the top 10, making history. Notably, Angel Pt. 1 also made an impressive debut at No. 3 on both the Official Singles sales chart and the Official Singles downloads chart this week, further solidifying its appeal and popularity among listeners.

Jimin's melodious contribution: A song that captivates hearts

Jimin's unprecedented achievement has sparked excitement and pride among BTS' dedicated fanbase, known as the ARMY. The support and love showered upon Jimin and his music have played a crucial role in his success. Through their unwavering devotion, the ARMY has helped propel FAST X to new heights and solidify Jimin's position as a rising soloist in the international music scene.

The debut of FAST X on the UK's Official Singles chart is not only a moment of celebration for Jimin and the ARMY but also a significant milestone for the entire K-pop industry. It showcases the genre's ability to transcend boundaries and captivate audiences around the world. As K-pop continues to gain recognition and make its mark on the global music

Jimin's FAST X OST debuting on the UK's Official Singles chart is a groundbreaking achievement that solidifies his status as a remarkable solo artist. The song's captivating melody and Jimin's exceptional vocals have resonated with fans worldwide, leading to its historic entry on this prestigious chart. This achievement not only highlights the impact of BTS' music but also represents a significant milestone for the K-pop industry as a whole. As Jimin continues to make waves with his talent and passion, fans eagerly await his future endeavours and anticipate more record-breaking achievements in the years to come.

