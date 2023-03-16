BTS’ Jimin talks about feeling ‘anxious’ and ‘terrified’ of the group’s chapter 2 as members set on solo paths

In June 2022, the world was not ready but was greeted with a surprising piece of information when the South Korean septet BTS announced their plans to take a breather in the form of refocusing their attention as they began solo careers alongside their group activities. While many versions of the truth were discussed, the boys stayed firm on their plan to continue as one while also building themselves individually. However, the announcement brought worry, not just for the fans and the K-pop industry but the seven members who have previously spoken about receiving multiple questions continuously, the answers to which they probably did not have. Now, in a new interview with Vogue Korea, Jimin has shared his thoughts about this new path they have taken, dubbed the ‘Chapter 2 of BTS’.

Jimin on BTS’ Chapter 2

The 27 year old who recently signed ambassadorship deals with Dior and Tiffany & Co., furthering his status as the ‘IT’ boy, he knows that BTS’ music brings comfort to the listeners and agrees as he personally finds recluse in the members’ songs. Talking about how the uncertainty of it all has unsettled him just as well as it has to others, Jimin says how he ‘can’t help but feel anxious and terrified from time to time’. Their adventures are the moments to shine and in these instances, the star seeks sanity in the other members of the group. Just as BTS has been the source of bright and positive energy as well as strength to its fans, the same has been the case for Jimin who looks out for them every chance he gets.

About Jimin

Currently, on an overseas schedule in New York, USA, for which he left on March 13, Jimin greeted the fans at the Incheon International Airport with bows and waves alike. He shared an update on the fan community platform Weverse saying how’ll go and come back safe. Since then, the ‘Promise’ singer has been actively commenting on member Jungkook’s posts while mysterious and ferocious teasers of his pre-release single ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ from his upcoming solo album ‘FACE’ drop on the side.

‘FACE’ will be released on March 24, marking Jimin’s official solo debut.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘fire noodle’ recipe and why is the BTS ARMY loving it?