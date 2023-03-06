BTS’ Jimin talks about meeting Jin in latest live broadcast; Jin sends a message for ARMY

Jimin recently did a live broadcast where he spoke to fans about a plethora of topics. While updating fans on what he has been up to, the BTS singer told them about visiting Private First Class Jin at his military base. Jimin revealed that Jin had told him that he missed ARMYs. Jimin told fans that he had noticed that Jin had regained his appetite. Jimin also commented on how Jin had briefly lost his appetite. Additionally Jimin also commented on Jin seeming stronger than before. While he didn’t think a lot had changed about his face, he realised that Jin had definitely gained some strength.

In his latest live broadcast, Jimin also burst into a hearty laugh as he recalled Jungkook falling asleep on his live broadcast a few days ago. Jimin quickly switched topics and had a playful interaction with fans. He also spoke about watching V’s broadcast in his free time. Since the group will reunite in 2025, BTS members are now paying greater attention to their individual projects. SUGA has a world tour coming up, J-Hope has just released his latest single ‘On The Street’ in collaboration with American rapper and record producer J. Cole. Jimin too, will soon be releasing his debut solo album ‘Face’.

What is Jimin doing in 2023?

BTS’ Jimin had quite a notable start to 2023. Jimin was made the face of luxury brands Dior and Tiffany earlier this year. To represent brands that have the pedigree of the latter-mentioned ones is quite an accomplishment. Jimin’s massive popularity and overall image as a style icon are some of the most evident reasons that motivate brands to pick him as their representative. Jimin also collaborated with BIGBANG member Taeyang for the latter’s single Vibe.

Jimin’s solo debut album

Now that J-Hope has finally unveiled a part of his latest project, ARMYs cannot wait for the upcoming release of Jimin’s solo debut album ‘Face’. ‘Face’ will be released on March 24, 2023. The album will include six tracks that Jimin has worked on in collaboration with various artists including band mate RM. The album will cement Jimin’s image as a solo artist and acquaint the world with all that he has to offer as a solo artist.

