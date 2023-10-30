BTS' Jimin talks about possibility of solo concert; recalls feelings while watching SUGA's Agust D Tour

BTS member Jimin shared his views on the possibility of his solo concert and if it does happen what it will be like. The Set Me Free singer also mentioned fellow band member SUGA's concert Agust D Tour and appreciated it. Here are the details of the hilarious yet heartwarming interaction of the idol with his fans.

BTS' Jimin speaks on the possibility of a solo tour

During audience interaction on SPECIAL TALK, BTS member Jimin was asked whether he was planning to hold a solo concert like his fellow members SUGA and Jungkook. The singer gave it a thought and replied that even though he would like to do it, right now will be difficult as he has only released four songs as a soloist. He said that it would be hard to sing four songs for two hours on repeat and he needs a lot of songs. Fans responded adorably to his statement and commented that they would also sing with him at the concert so things would be easy. To this, Jimin replied positively and said that it was a good idea.

While he was discussing the chances of a solo concert, he read a comment that said that they would rent the venue and walk around which got Jimin laughing and he giggled and replied, 'Rent the venue and walk around? What is that? That's not a concert'.

Jimin also talked about SUGA's SUGA's Agust D Tour and said that it was amazing. He added that is he wants to pull something off of that scale, he'll have to release a lot of songs first. Through this piece, Jimin expressed his thoughts as an artist and the daunting task of creating an album solo without the members.

