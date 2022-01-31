BTS’ Jimin tests positive for COVID-19; Undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis

BTS member Jimin has tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, he has also received surgery for acute appendicitis earlier today. BIGHIT MUSIC released the news on January 31, sharing that the BTS member visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30. Subsequently, he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, Jimin is recuperating after the successful surgery, and will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery.

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement, below:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin.

Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis, and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31.

According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage.

The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.

Thank you.”

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to BTS’ Jimin.



