BTS' Jimin thanks ARMY for dedicating a song to him; Reveals why he can't have pets in recent V Live

True to his word, Jimin hosted a special V Live broadcast for his fans yesterday, who were excited to chat with the K-pop idol! Jimin spent time chatting with ARMYs, asking about their well-being and shared some updates about his life as well. Jimin was in a car when he hosted the live broadcast and made some interesting revelations about himself!

Jimin expressed gratitude towards a Vietnamese ARMY who dedicated the fan-made song 'Sarang' to him! For those unversed, last year on Jimin's birthday (October 13), a fanbase from Vietnam called 'Live for Jimin's Vocal' had composed an original song titled 'Sarang', which means 'love' in Korean. Unfortunately, it went unnoticed by the singer then. However, Jimin finally got to know about the song and thanked ARMYs for such a sweet dedication. He also apologized for not having done it sooner.

Not just that, Jimin also revealed why he can't have pets, despite being an animal lover. Jimin shared that although he loves cats, he is allergic to them and thus cannot adopt them. He also shared that he loves dogs but does not have the time to give them the required care and attention at this point due to his busy schedule! However, he revealed that he will adopt pets in his forties for sure! We are certain that Jimin will make an excellent pet parent in the future.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin tops July Brand reputation rankings for individual male K Pop idols for the 31st consecutive month

Did you watch Jimin's V Live? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.