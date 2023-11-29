BTS’ Jimin thanks ARMYs after winning MAMA 2023 Best Male Artist, promises to ‘return with better music’

BTS bagged numerous victories at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA 2023), including the Best Male Artist award bestowed upon the group member Jimin. While BTS couldn’t attend the annual ceremony in person, Jimin ensured to express gratitude to fans.

BTS’ Jimin expresses gratitude for MAMA 2023 victories and promises a better return

The highly anticipated MAMA Awards for 2023 successfully wrapped up at Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 29. Throughout a two-day ceremony, K-pop supergroup BTS, currently on a break as a group while the members serve mandatory military duties, took home numerous laurels, including the ‘daesang’ for Worldwide Icon of the Year.

Though none of the members could manage to represent the group at the annual award ceremony, Jimin ensured he conveyed how grateful the BTS members were to the ARMYs for their love and support.

Jimin, who won the Best Male Artist award at MAMA 2023, took to Weverse, a platform for Korean celebrities to interact with fans, to thank BTS fans, mononymously known as ARMYs.

Here's what Jimin wrote to ARMYs while expressing his gratitude and assuring them of a better return.

"Today we received a lot of precious awards.

Thank you for always dedicatedly cheering for us and loving us, ARMY.

We'll do our best to come back to show you better music and stages.

Once again thank you and I love you."

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook gear up for their military enlistment in December

Earlier on November 29, a K-media broke the news that BTS members remaining after the enlistment of Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are likely to enlist simultaneously between December 11 and 12.

If reports are to be believed, RM and V are slated to begin on December 11, while Jimin and Jungkook are set to enlist on December 12. The report further elaborated on their enlistment, revealing that RM and V are expected to join as back-line members in their military service on December 11. In contrast, Jimin and Jungkook will enlist as front-line members on December 12, simultaneously entering their service duties.

However, when questioned about the details of the official enlistment date following the report, BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, provided a brief statement expressing the "difficulty in confirming specific details regarding their enlistment at the moment."

While the BTS members perform their mandatory service towards their nation, ARMYs can look up to their upcoming docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, slated for a global premiere on December 20 on Disney+.

