BTS’ Jimin to collaborate with Charlie Puth, JVKE and Muni Long for FAST X OST Angel Pt2

On June 12, FAST X announced the second lineup for its official soundtrack Angel Pt.2. Once more Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Mini Long will be collaborating but the twist here is Charlie Puth also joins in on Angel Pt.2. Previously Jimin gave his angelic voice for Angel Pt.1 which was released on May 18 by the FAST X team. Earlier fans praised the vocals of the viral ‘golden hour’ singer alongside Jimin and are much more excited to hear Charlie Puth on Angel Pt.2.

Angel Pt.1 Achievements

Jimin’s fourth solo single Angel Pt.1 did wonders on the charts be it on Billboard or UK’s Official Singles Chart. With Angel Pt.1, Jimin became the first and fastest Korean soloist to get four entries on Official Singles Chart. Jimin now has the most No.1 Hits on Billboard’s Digital Songs Chart in 2023, it also was his third No.1 on the chart this year after songs from his solo debut songs, Set Me Free Pt.2 and Like Crazy. Angel Pt.1 debuted at No.65 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, this was Jimin’s fourth solo entry which he crazily achieved in the span of five months only.

Jimin’s solo achievements in 2023

On March 24, BTS member Jimin released his first-ever solo album FACE which has made remarkable achievements on the charts. Like Crazy by Jimin took No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 making him the first Korean soloist to ever achieve this and making him the first Korean artist to break his own group BTS’s record on the chart. Jimin also broke bandmate Jungkook’s record within two months by being the fastest Korean soloist to achieve 1 billion streams on Spotify. Making history on the Hanteo charts, Jimin’s FACE sold 1.45 million copies, becoming the first Korean soloist to accomplish this.

Angel Pt.2 will become Charlie Puth’s second collaboration with a BTS member. Previously he joined hands with Jungkook for Left & Right. ARMYs are anticipating mesmerizing vocals on Angel Pt.2 as the vocal powerhouses BTS’ Jimin, Charlie Puth, JVKE and Muni Long are coming along for FAST X.