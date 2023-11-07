BTS' Jimin to collaborate with One Republic? PJM2 hyped by fans as Ryan Tedder drops clues

BTS member Jimin impressed everyone when he released his first album as a soloist FACE in March 2023. Fans got excited for a comeback as One Republic member Ryan Tedder commented that something with the idol is in the works. Fans got hyped up because of the possibility of PJM2. In October, the Set Me Free singer unveiled his first documentary, Jimin's Production Diary.

BTS' Jimin and Ryan Tedder collaboration

On November 7, One Republic's Ryan Tedder hinted at a collaboration with BTS member Jimin as he replied to a comment which requested him to write a song with the idol. To this comment, the singer replied that he already had and that the piece had already been recorded.

Jimin's recent activities

Jimin released his documentary Jimin's Production Diary on October 23 following which he held an audience interaction SPECIAL TALK, during which he was asked whether he was planning to hold a solo concert like his fellow members SUGA and Jungkook. The singer gave it a thought and replied that even though he would like to do it, right now, it will be difficult as he has only released four songs as a soloist. The documentary gives insights into the production process and activities of his first solo album FACE. Through this piece, Jimin expressed his thoughts as an artist and the daunting task of creating an album solo without the members.

On October 22, BTS member Jimin posted a video of dancing and showing off his skills with a fellow dancer. Fans were impressed by the idol’s style and groove. They appreciated his movements and how he hit all the right beats reaffirming his status as a talented and hardworking dancer. Many tweeted, "Main dancer Jimin is back." Additionally, the singer was spotted sporting blonde hair which many fans noticed. This has led to anticipations that the Set Me Free singer is preparing for something new.

