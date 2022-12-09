BTS’ Jimin to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s upcoming solo album? YG Entertainment responds
It seems like BTS’ Jimin has been rumored as one of the featured artists in BIGBANG’s talented vocalist Taeyang’s new solo album. Read ahead to know more.
According to many music industry officials on the 9th, Jimin of BTS will join as a featuring artist for Big Bang Taeyang's solo album, which is scheduled to be released in January next year. Taeyang's new official solo album will come about 5 years after his 3rd regular album 'WHITE NIGHT' released in August 2017. With the news of the joining of global K-pop star Jimin, interest in the new album is expected to increase.
YG Entertainment's response:
In this regard, YG Entertainment revealed a cautious stance to a South Korean media outlet on December 9th, saying, "Nothing has been confirmed yet."
About BTS and collaboration:
Jimin is the lead vocalist of BTS and is a high-level artist with the highest proportion of treble parts in the team. In particular, as he has a unique tone, expectations are high for his musical synergy with Taeyang, who has a strong singing style in R&B and soul. Above all, the collaboration between BTS members and artists representing K-pop, such as Psy and Suga, Crush and J-Hope, has achieved remarkable results every time, so the achievements that Taeyang and Jimin will create are also expected.
BTS' Jimin:
Recently, BTS, to which Jimin belongs, has been focusing on individual activities due to sequential enlistment after the '2030 Busan World Expo Invitation Concert' held in October this year. J-Hope, Jin, and RM gave a different kind of pleasure with their solo albums with their own colors. In the midst of this, if Taeyang of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS, the 'representative group of K-pop', meet, it is expected that it will be an all-time great combination.
