BTS’ Jimin to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s upcoming solo album? YG Entertainment responds

According to many music industry officials on the 9th, Jimin of BTS will join as a featuring artist for Big Bang Taeyang's solo album, which is scheduled to be released in January next year. Taeyang's new official solo album will come about 5 years after his 3rd regular album 'WHITE NIGHT' released in August 2017. With the news of the joining of global K-pop star Jimin, interest in the new album is expected to increase.

In this regard, YG Entertainment revealed a cautious stance to a South Korean media outlet on December 9th, saying, "Nothing has been confirmed yet."

About BTS and collaboration:

Jimin is the lead vocalist of BTS and is a high-level artist with the highest proportion of treble parts in the team. In particular, as he has a unique tone, expectations are high for his musical synergy with Taeyang, who has a strong singing style in R&B and soul. Above all, the collaboration between BTS members and artists representing K-pop, such as Psy and Suga, Crush and J-Hope, has achieved remarkable results every time, so the achievements that Taeyang and Jimin will create are also expected.

BTS' Jimin:

Recently, BTS, to which Jimin belongs, has been focusing on individual activities due to sequential enlistment after the '2030 Busan World Expo Invitation Concert' held in October this year. J-Hope, Jin, and RM gave a different kind of pleasure with their solo albums with their own colors. In the midst of this, if Taeyang of BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS, the 'representative group of K-pop', meet, it is expected that it will be an all-time great combination.

