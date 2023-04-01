BTS’ Jimin to not make an appearance in the upcoming Inkigayo due to THIS reason

Jimin will not be on stage for the live broadcast of 'Inkigayo', which will be held on the 2nd. Jimin plans to meet viewers only through the pre-recording of 'Inkigayo'. BIGHIT MUSIC announced that day, "He will not be able to attend the live broadcast of 'Inkigayo' due to schedule." Previously, Jimin received the first place trophy directly after performing his solo song ‘Like Crazy’ on Mnet's ‘M Countdown’ on the 30th of last month and KBS 2TV's ‘Music Bank’ on the 31st of last month.

Jimin released his first solo album 'FACE' on March 24th. The new album 'Face' contains the story of Jimin facing himself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin while sincerely melting the various emotions he has felt over the past two years. The title song 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre, and Jimin's mournful tone contrasts with the intense synth sound and drum sound. Also, according to data released by Hanteo Chart, a website that aggregates domestic album sales, 'FACE' sold 1,454,223 copies, setting a new record for first-time solo artists (sales in the first week of album release).

According to the latest chart released by Oricon on March 31st (April 3rd / Counting period March 20th - 26th), 'FACE', released by Jimin on the 24th, earned 231,501 points per week and 'Weekly' It reached the top of the combined album rankings. Oricon said that 'FACE' recorded 225,000 copies, the highest sales volume (CD) in the first week for a solo artist album this year, and went straight to No. 1 in the 'Weekly Album Ranking' (as of April 3). It earned weekly points and took first place in the 'Total Album Ranking'. With this, Jimin took first place in a row in the 'Weekly Digital Album Ranking', 'Weekly Album Ranking', and 'Weekly Combined Album Ranking', winning three crowns in the Oricon's 'Weekly Music Ranking'. Jimin is the first solo artist to win three times in Oricon's 'Weekly Music Ranking' this year.

