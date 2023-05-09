BTS’ Jimin to release Angle Pt.1 with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for Fast X

BTS members have been consistently active in 2023 with various projects and collaborations under their belt. Recently, Jimin and BIGBANG member Taeyang released a hit single titled ‘Vibe,’ which received immense popularity. Moreover, Jimin released his first official album, ‘FACE,’ which was a huge success. Fans are already looking forward to his next project as he has announced his third release for the year. The members of BTS continue to impress their fans with their versatility and talent in the music industry.

The Collaboration: Angle Pt. 1

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced that Jimin from BTS will be featured in a new collaboration called ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track will be part of the upcoming movie ‘Fast X’ which features actor Vin Diesel in the lead role. The song also includes American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. The release date for the song has been set for May 18, 2023. The collaboration was teased by JVKE earlier, leading fans to speculate about a potential BTS collab.

About the project

If the photos of Jimin in the studio are to be believed, he was in the US last year working on the song. Additionally, Jimin's song ‘Friends’ with V was previously featured in a Marvel movie. The collaboration has already sparked a lot of interest in the music industry, and it's clear that this track will be a hit. Fans of all five artists are eagerly waiting for May 18 to arrive so that they can listen to the full track. The fact that the preview is already generating buzz and excitement is a testament to the talent and appeal of these artists and it's clear that this collaboration will be a hit. With each artist bringing their own unique style and sound to the table, ‘Angel Pt. 1’ is sure to be a hit amongst fans and in the music industry. So, mark your calendars and get ready to stream the full track on May 18.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated movie Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is set to release in India on May 19. The storyline follows Dom Toretto and his family as they face their toughest challenge yet, with a dangerous threat emerging from their past to destroy everything they hold dear. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gong Yoo flaunts chiseled physique in new Instagram story; Fans can’t stop drooling over him