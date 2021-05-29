BTS' Jimin topped the May individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings for the 19th consecutive month

BTS’ Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,217,872. Read further to find out.

"Oh when I look in the mirror/ I'll melt your heart into two/ I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)", and Jimin indeed has! According to The Korean Business Research Institute, BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,217,872. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'Butter,' 'Billboard,' and 'ARMY,' Butter being their latest summer bop and ARMY, their beloved fandom's name.

His highest-ranking related terms included 'release,' 'award,' and 'surpass,' words that fit Jimin to the tee. Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 79.90 percent positive reactions. Jimin proves his title as "Brand King" with his number 1 ranking, for the 19th consecutive time. Soon after the release of the May rankings for the individual idol brand reputation, fans expressed their excitement on Twitter by trending 'Congratulations Jimin'. Kang Daniel took second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,899,570, while ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo came in third with a total index of 6,330,046 for May.

All Bangtan members secured their spots in the top 20 rankings Taehyung placed at number 4, Jungkook at number 5 and Jin at number 6. Suga ranked at number 8 spot, J-Hope placed at number 12 and RM at number 19. All the Bangtan members are riding high with Butter's phenomenal success ranking high on charts and breaking YouTube records. Congratulations to the winners.

