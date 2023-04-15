BTS’ Jimin tops April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings; Cha Eun Woo and Kang Daniel follow behind

In April 2023, as a result of big data analysis of the boy group's individual brand reputation, Jimin of BTS ranked first, Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, and Kang Daniel of Wanna One ranked 3rd.

Brand Reputation Rankings:

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 107,777,485 brand big data of 703 individual boy groups from March 15 to April 15 for boy group personal brand reputation big data analysis, and analyzed consumer behavior for boy group personal brands. The brand reputation index was analyzed with participation index, media index, communication index, and community index. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding out that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. By analyzing the boy group's personal brand reputation, it is possible to measure the positive and negative evaluation of the boy group's personal brand, the degree of media interest, and the amount of consumer interest and communication.

The top 10 rankings:

In April 2023, the top 10 boy group individual brand reputation rankings are Jimin of BTS, Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO, Kang Daniel of Wanna One, V of BTS, J-Hope of BTS, SUGA of BTS, G-Dragon of BIGBANG, Jungkook of BTS, Baekhyun of EXO and Teen Top. The BTS Jimin brand, which ranked first in the boy group, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 8,013,315, with participation index 1,128,552 media index 1,068,712 communication index 2,784,875 community index 3,031,175. Compared to the brand reputation index of 4,034,139 in March, it rose by 98.64%.

Cha Eun Woo and Kang Daniel:

2nd place, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 5,198,244 with participation index 1,270,653 media index 1,136,420 communication index 1,198,909 community index 1,592,262. Compared to the brand reputation index of 4,250,124 in March, it rose by 22.31%. In third place, the Wanna One’s Kang Daniel brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 4,065,621, with the participation index of 900,799, the media index of 868,975, the communication index of 1,003,729, and the community index of 1,292,117. Compared to the brand reputation index of 3,784,328 in March, it rose by 7.43%.

