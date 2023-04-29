BTS’ Jimin tops April Individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kang Daniel follow behind

In April 2023, as a result of big data analysis of idol personal brand reputation, BTS’ Jimin ranked first, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked second and Kang Daniel ranked third.

Brand Reputation Rankings:

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 47,897,433 pieces of personal brand big data from 1,590 idols from March 29th to April 29th to analyze idol personal brand reputation big data, and analyzed consumer participation index, media index, The brand reputation index was analyzed by measuring the communication index and community index. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding out that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Through idol personal brand reputation analysis, it is possible to measure positive and negative evaluations of idol personal brands, media interest, and consumer interest and communication.

Top 30 of April Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings:

BTS’ Jimin

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Kang Daniel

BTS’ V

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

NewJeans’ Minji

BTS' Jungkook

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

NewJeans’ Hanni

NewJeans’ Haerin

BTS’ J-Hope

BTS’ SUGA

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

BTS’ Jin

Park Ji Hoon

WINNER’s Song Mino

BTS’ RM

Kim Jae Hwan

IVE’s Liz

TWICE’s Jeongyeon

NewJeans’ Danielle

Hwang Minhyun

SHINee’s Key

Ong Seong Wu

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

IVE’s Jang Won Young

NewJeans’ Hyein

aespa’s Karina

IVE’s Leeseo

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon

BTS’ Jimin:

BTS Jimin brand, which ranked first in the idol individual brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,730,169, with participation index 517,096 media index 537,462 communication index 2,345,987 community index 1,329,624. Compared to the brand reputation index of 4,607,152 in March, it rose by 2.67%.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo:

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 4,323,294, with the participation index of 197,726, the media index of 271,252, the communication index of 1,698,499, and the community index of 2,155,818. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,404,166 in March, it rose by 79.83%.

Kang Daniel:

Kang Daniel brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,278,267, with the participation index of 458,476, the media index of 570,806, the communication index of 503,728, and the community index of 745,258. Compared to the brand reputation index of 1,966,605 in March, it rose by 15.85%.

