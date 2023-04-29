BTS’ Jimin tops April Individual Idol Brand Reputation rankings; BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Kang Daniel follow behind
April’s Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings are out and BTS’ Jimin has come out as no. 1 with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo at no. 2 and Kang Daniel at no. 3.
In April 2023, as a result of big data analysis of idol personal brand reputation, BTS’ Jimin ranked first, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked second and Kang Daniel ranked third.
Brand Reputation Rankings:
The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute extracted 47,897,433 pieces of personal brand big data from 1,590 idols from March 29th to April 29th to analyze idol personal brand reputation big data, and analyzed consumer participation index, media index, The brand reputation index was analyzed by measuring the communication index and community index. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding out that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption. Through idol personal brand reputation analysis, it is possible to measure positive and negative evaluations of idol personal brands, media interest, and consumer interest and communication.
Top 30 of April Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings:
BTS’ Jimin
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Kang Daniel
BTS’ V
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
NewJeans’ Minji
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
NewJeans’ Hanni
NewJeans’ Haerin
BTS’ J-Hope
BLACKPINK’s Rosé
BTS’ Jin
WINNER’s Song Mino
Kim Jae Hwan
IVE’s Liz
TWICE’s Jeongyeon
NewJeans’ Danielle
SHINee’s Key
Ong Seong Wu
IVE’s Jang Won Young
NewJeans’ Hyein
aespa’s Karina
IVE’s Leeseo
LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
BTS’ Jimin:
BTS Jimin brand, which ranked first in the idol individual brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 4,730,169, with participation index 517,096 media index 537,462 communication index 2,345,987 community index 1,329,624. Compared to the brand reputation index of 4,607,152 in March, it rose by 2.67%.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo:
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 4,323,294, with the participation index of 197,726, the media index of 271,252, the communication index of 1,698,499, and the community index of 2,155,818. Compared to the brand reputation index of 2,404,166 in March, it rose by 79.83%.
Kang Daniel:
Kang Daniel brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,278,267, with the participation index of 458,476, the media index of 570,806, the communication index of 503,728, and the community index of 745,258. Compared to the brand reputation index of 1,966,605 in March, it rose by 15.85%.
ALSO READ: ATEEZ members cosplay dangerous fugitives in mysterious concept teaser for possible summer comeback
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more