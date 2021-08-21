BTS' Jimin tops August individual boy group member Brand Reputation Rankings; Dynamite goes platinum in the UK

17 hours ago  |  22.1K
   
BTS members pose for the concept photo of Dynamite (Pic credit - Big Hit Music)
Advertisement

ARMY, we have twin surprises for you! The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the  August brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, and it is no surprise that BTS' Jimin topped the list for the 32nd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,055,559. Also, BTS' Dynamite celebrates its first anniversary today!

BTS' Jimin flexed his immense star power yet again! High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'fandom,' 'ARMY,' and 'song,' while his highest-ranking related terms included 'mysterious,' 'surpass,' and 'donate.' Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.71 percent. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo took second place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,403,703, marking a modest 1.12 percent increase in his score since July.

Not just that, BTS members swept the next five spots on the list, with Jin rising to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,273,770. His bandmates V, Jungkook, Suga, and RM came in at fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh places respectively for August! 

Meanwhile, BTS' record-breaking pop-disco track, 'Dynamite' celebrates its first anniversary today! On this special occasion, the Grammy-nominated track has made a notable achievement as the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that 'Dynamite' had been certified platinum. Singles are certified platinum in the United Kingdom when they reach 600,000 units sold! 

Previously, 'Dynamite' has achieved platinum certification in the USA and Japan! Congratulations to BTS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dynamite: BTS literally bring the fire & set the night alight with their dance moves in a colourful, retro MV

ARMY, do you still stream 'Dynamite'? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Advertisement

Credits: Big Hit Music,Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation,British Phonographic Industry


Comments
Anonymous : Jhope?
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : V and jk always has the most views for their fancams or VLIVES, altho , when jimin did a live on YouTube , 8 million people tuned in , YouTube is more accessible , V and jk clothing they wear and their merch sells out quick especially V worldwide , jhope music is actually preferred outside of Asia , jhope also have a huge male fanbase cause of his talent and globally, jhope is actually preferred amongst the older than 30 year old female fan base, I adore all 7 but I think jhope stands out in every way , he is multi talented and very good looking . All 7 are talented and very handsome but I find myself always saying Wow , he is beautiful when it comes to jhope fancams or pics and music videos or live performances. He is not photogenic when u see his interviews or the concert videos or the fancams , he really stands out .. something about jhope that makes him on a level slightly above the rest of the super talented amazing group ..
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : I mean he is not photogenic but when u see the concerts and live performances u can see how beautiful and outstanding jhope is , he is gorgeous even tho all 7 are beautiful, jhope seem to be slightly more handsome than the rest accept for v and jin.
REPLY 0 13 hours ago
Anonymous : M big fan of BTS all time m watching BTS video on you tube all time m thinking v I love v day night m only watch BTS BTS
REPLY 0 14 hours ago
Anonymous : congratulations
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Congrats
REPLY 0 16 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All