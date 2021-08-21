BTS' Jimin tops August individual boy group member Brand Reputation Rankings; Dynamite goes platinum in the UK

ARMY, we have twin surprises for you! The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed the August brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, and it is no surprise that BTS' Jimin topped the list for the 32nd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 6,055,559. Also, BTS' Dynamite celebrates its first anniversary today!

BTS' Jimin flexed his immense star power yet again! High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included 'fandom,' 'ARMY,' and 'song,' while his highest-ranking related terms included 'mysterious,' 'surpass,' and 'donate.' Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 83.71 percent. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo took second place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 4,403,703, marking a modest 1.12 percent increase in his score since July.

Not just that, BTS members swept the next five spots on the list, with Jin rising to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,273,770. His bandmates V, Jungkook, Suga, and RM came in at fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh places respectively for August!

Meanwhile, BTS' record-breaking pop-disco track, 'Dynamite' celebrates its first anniversary today! On this special occasion, the Grammy-nominated track has made a notable achievement as the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that 'Dynamite' had been certified platinum. Singles are certified platinum in the United Kingdom when they reach 600,000 units sold!

Previously, 'Dynamite' has achieved platinum certification in the USA and Japan! Congratulations to BTS!

